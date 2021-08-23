SBI Platinum deposits vs HDFC Green deposits: Latest interest rates

Last week, State Bank of India (SBI) and housing finance company, HDFC launched new fixed deposits



Last week, the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) and housing finance company, HDFC launched new fixed deposits. So, before putting their money in a term deposit, it is important for investors to compare the interest rates across various tenures.

SBI Platinum deposits

State Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme to mark the celebratory occasion of 75 years of Independence- 'Platinum Term Deposits'- Under the offer, customers can get additional interest benefits of up to 15 bps on term deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors starting August 15, 2021, to September 14, 2021.

SBI Platinum Deposits Interest Rates general public

Tenor: Platinum 75 days

Existing: 3.90%

Proposed: 3.95%

5.00%

5.10%

Tenor: Platinum 2250 days

5.40%

5.55%

SBI Platinum Deposits Interest Rates senior citizens

Tenor: Platinum 75 days

Existing: 4.40%

Proposed: 4.45%

Tenor: Platinum 525 days

5.50%

5.60%

Tenor: Platinum 2250 days

6,20% ( Rate of interest applicable under SBI WECARE Scheme)

Senior Citizens and SBI Pensioners shall continue getting benefits under SBI WECARE Scheme for 5 years and above tenor (additional benefit under Platinum Deposits not available)

Eligibility

• Domestic retail term deposits including NRE and NRO term deposits (less than ₹2 crore)

• New and renewal deposits

• Term deposit and special term deposit products only.

• NRE deposits (for 525 Days and 2250 Days only)

HDFC Green deposits

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC Ltd) has launched its “Green & Sustainable Deposits" with an aim to safeguard the environment from climate change. These fixed deposits will be directed towards the financing of green and sustainable housing credit solutions and services.

Key features of HDFC Green and Sustainable Deposits

Any Indian individual, be it a resident or non-resident, is eligible to make these deposits.

The period of deposits ranges from 36 to 120 months

The deposits fetch interest rates of up to 6.55% every year.

Senior citizens (above 60 years) will be eligible for an additional 0.25% per annum interest on deposits up to ₹ 2 crore.

2 crore. An additional return on investment of 0.10% per annum will be applicable on these deposits up to ₹ 50 lakh per calendar month, per customer if they are placed or renewed through HDFC's online platform.

