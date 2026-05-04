SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, and 4 other PSU banks offer personal loan rates starting at 7.10% in May 2026. See comparison

Impact of credit score: Your current credit score matters a lot when you submit your personal loan application. The final personal loan interest rate will be lower if your credit score is high, preferably over 750, without any recent defaults. Whereas the applicable personal loan interest rate will be higher with strict terms if you have a low credit score , i.e., any score of less than 650. You must pay heed to your current credit score and overall credit profile before locking in a personal loan.

Processing fees, hidden charges: Given that interest rates can look lucrative and the power of persuasion deployed by prominent lenders is extremely strong, what you should not overlook is the processing fee, foreclosure charges and other hidden charges that apply to your personal loan . If in doubt, ask your lending institution for these details in writing. Don’t sign up for any loan offer without understanding this.

Loan tenure matters: A longer tenure is bound to increase the EMI burden and, in turn, the overall interest outgo. You should opt for a balanced repayment period based on your current financial health, repayment potential and overall affordability.

Eligibility criteria: Your current salary, employment tenure, existing debt obligations , recent defaults, if any, loan tenure, total loan amount, age, etc., are some factors that directly impact your personal loan approval chances. You must match your eligibility criteria with the loan product you wish to apply for, and get complete clarity by discussing with the customer support executive before applying.