SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, and 4 other PSU banks offer personal loan rates starting at 7.10% in May 2026. See comparison

Are you looking for a personal loan? Personal loans help people meet their day-to-day obligations and expenses, and, when selected carefully, can offer borrowers affordable credit options from prominent lending institutions.
Public sector banks continue to remain a preferred choice for borrowers across the country. This is because personal loans offered by these lenders offer competitive interest rates, a seamless approval process, transparent disbursement, and government backing.
In case you wish to apply for a personal loan through leading public sector banks in May 2026, here is a comparative table of the latest interest rates that you can refer to.
Bank
Interest Rate
|Bank of India
|7.10%
|Canara Bank
|7.15%
|Union Bank
|7.15%
|Indian Bank
|7.15%
|Bank of Baroda
|7.20%
|State Bank of India
|7.25%
|Punjab National Bank
|7.30%
Data as on respective banks’ website on 1 May 2026; Loans up to ₹30 lakh; Actual rate may vary based on the applicant's profile; Compiled by BankBazaar.com.
Public sector banks continue to offer lucrative personal loan interest rates in May 2026. This makes them a reliable borrowing option for salaried and self-employed individuals.
Still, the ultimate lending rate depends on a host of factors discussed above. Any borrowing decision must be made only after proper due diligence, careful comparison, analysis of EMIs, and consultation with a certified financial advisor.
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