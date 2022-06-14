SBI raises deposit rates by 15-20 basis points across three maturity buckets

On Tuesday, SBI raised rates on deposits between 211 days to less than 1 year by 20 bps to 4.6% per annum; deposits in the 1 year to less than 2-year bracket will also fetch 20 bps more, at 5.3%; and those in the 2 years to less than 3 years will yield 15 bps more, at 5.35%.

