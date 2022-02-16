Joining a list of banks that have raised the interest rates on fixed deposit (FD), India's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has also hiked rates on FDs for tenures above 2 years.

The revised interest rates will be applicable from 15 February, according to the Bank's website.

The interest rates on fixed deposits for 2-3 years tenure has been raised to 5.20% from 5.10% earlier. Meanwhile, the rates on 2-5 years fixed deposit tenure have been hiked by 15 basis points to 5.45%. The interest rates on the same tenure was 5.30% earlier.

For fixed deposits having a tenure of 5-10 years, the interest rates have been revised upwards to 5.50%.

The revised interest rates will be applicable on fixed deposits less than ₹2 crore.

Meanwhile, interest rates on short-term fixed deposits have been unchanged. Fixed deposits that have a tenure of 1-2 years is at 5.10%.

The rates on fixed deposits with a tenure of 211 days-1 year is currently unchanged at 4.40%. The interest rate of FDs having a tenure of 180-210 also remains unchanged at 4.40%.

Last week, in a surprise move, the RBI's monetary policy committee kept rates and its stance unchanged to ensure a broad-based recovery. The repo rate currently stands at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%.

Following the RBI stance, HDFC Bank, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank have also revised interest rates on fixed deposits. The revised interest rates are applicable on fixed deposit investments worth up to ₹2 crore. The rates are effective from 14 February for HDFC Bank and 10 February for Central Bank and UCO Bank.

HDFC Bank has hiked interest rate on fixed deposits of one year tenure by 10 basis points to 5% from 4.9% earlier. The interest rate on deposits having a tenure between 1-2 years is also at 5%.

Meanwhile, the rate of interest on fixed deposit having a tenure of two-three years is at 5.20%.

The rates on deposits with a tenure of 3-5 years has been increased by 5 basis points to 5.45%. The FD rate on deposits with 5-10 year tenure currently stands at 5.60%.

