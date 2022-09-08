SBI RD vs Post Office RD: How much to invest per month to accumulate 7 lakh?

Fixed income instruments are currently the most sought-after investment choice due to the growing interest rates across debt products. Recurring deposits (RD) are among the most popular options for fixed income investors, particularly salaried individuals since they not only guarantee a fixed rate of return but also allow you to make monthly contributions similar to mutual fund SIPs and avoid parking a lump sum amount at once. Recurring deposit accounts typically have maturities of between 12 months and 10 years, and one of the key advantages is their competitive interest rates, which make them the ideal secure debt products for both short- and long-term objectives. Investments in RD are secure since the DICGC covers principal and interest amounts up to a maximum of five lakhs, unlike investments in mutual funds and stocks, which are vulnerable to market uncertainties. And as we prepare to start an RD account, let's choose a duration of 5 years as an example and figure out how much to invest every month to accumulate ₹7 lakh over 5 years.

