SBI reduces home loan interest rates. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has cut home loan interest rates and is now offering exclusive interest rates on home loans starting from 6.70% onwards. The women borrower gets a special 5 bps concession while customers can also apply for a loan from the ease of their home via the YONO spp to earn an additional interest concession of 5 bps, SBI said.

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has cut home loan interest rates and is now offering exclusive interest rates on home loans starting from 6.70% onwards. The women borrower gets a special 5 bps concession while customers can also apply for a loan from the ease of their home via the YONO spp to earn an additional interest concession of 5 bps, SBI said.

SBI home loan interest rates start from 6.70% for loans up to Rs. 30 lakh and 6.95% for loans above Rs. 30 lakh and up to 75 lakh. The big-ticket loans above Rs. 75 lakh would get home loans at 7.05%, the bank said in a statement.

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It also claims to be the largest mortgage lender in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of Rs. 5 lakh crore, SBI says. The bank has auto loan book of Rs. 75,937 crore, as on December 31, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 35 lakh crore and advances of more than Rs. 26 lakh crore with CASA ratio of about 45%.

SBI commands over 34% market share in home loans and around 33% in the auto loans segment, the lender says.