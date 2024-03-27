SBI revises annual maintenance charges for debit cards from April 1 - Check full list
A new set of revised annual maintenance charges on Classic, Silver, Global, Contactless, and other categories of SBI debit cards will come into effect from April 1, according to State Bank of India's website. The existing annual maintenance charges will be revised from next month. Annual maintenance charges have been raised by ₹75 for different categories of SBI debit cards like Yuva, Gold, Combo, and Platinum Debit Cards.