A new set of revised annual maintenance charges on Classic, Silver, Global, Contactless, and other categories of SBI debit cards will come into effect from April 1, according to State Bank of India's website. The existing annual maintenance charges will be revised from next month. Annual maintenance charges have been raised by ₹75 for different categories of SBI debit cards like Yuva, Gold, Combo, and Platinum Debit Cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the revised rates for SBI debit card holders?

SBI debit card category Existing charges (Rs) New chargest (to be effective from April 1, 2024) 1.Classic, Silver, Global, Contactless 125 + GST 200 + GST 2. Yuva, Gold, Combo Debit Card, My Card 175 + GST 250 + GST 3. Platinum Debit Card 250 + GST 325 + GST 4. Pride Premium Business Debit Card 350 + GST 425 + GST

The revised annual maintenance charges related to debit cards will come into effect from April 1 for Classic, Silver, Global, and Contactless debit cards, Yuva, Gold, Combo, and Platinum Debit Cards. In addition to these changes, the public lender will also change the fees related to the issuance and replacement of debit cards. Several changes have been implemented for certain credit cards from April 1. The State Bank of India has said that the accrual of reward points on rent payment transactions would be suspended for certain credit cards from April 1. Accumulated reward points on rent payment transactions for some credit cards will expire on April 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from revision in its annual maintenance charges, SBI has notified changes in issuance fees and other service charges for debit card holders. SBI account holders, are required to pay ₹300 (minimum) for applying for a Platinum Debit card, whereas no charges are imposed for the issuance of Classic, Silver, Global, and Contactless Debit Cards.

SBI account holders are required to pay ₹25 along with GST for enquiry at ATMs under International transaction charges. Other international transaction charges include a minimum of ₹100 and 3.5% of the transaction amount for ATM cash withdrawal transactions.

