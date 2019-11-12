After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced interest rates for the fifth time in a row, major banks like State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have been revising their fixed deposit (FD) rates. Here are the latest interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore offered by SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 10th November

After the latest revision, State Bank of India (SBI) gives interest ranging from 4.5% to 6.25% to general customers and 5% to 6.75% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision, SBI will cut interest rate of FD by 15 bps for maturity between one year to less than two years. SBI new FD rates are effective from 10th November.

7 days to 45 days 4.50%

46 days to 179 days 5.50%

180 days to 210 days 5.80%

211 days to less than 1 year 5.80%

1 year to less than 2 year 6.25%

2 years to less than 3 years 6.25%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.25%

5 years and up to 10 years 6.25%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 5th November

Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank has revised the interest rate on FDs on 5th November 2019. For general customers, the bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 3.5% to 6.85%. Axis Bank offers higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. The bank offers interest ranging from 3.50% to 7.50% to senior citizens.

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 4.25%

30 days to 45 days 5.00%

46 days to 60 days 5.50%

61 days < 3 months 5.50%

3 months < 4 months 5.50%

4 months < 5 months 5.50%

5 months < 6 months 5.50%

6 months < 7 months 6.00%

7 months < 8 months 6.00%

8 months < 9 months 6.00%

9 months < 10 months 6.25%

10 months < 11 months 6.25%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 6.25%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.55%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.45%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.45%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.45%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.45%

13 months < 14 months 6.45%

14 months < 15 months 6.45%

15 months < 16 months 6.45%

16 months < 17 months 6.45%

17 months < 18 months 6.45%

18 Months < 2 years 6.80%

2 years < 30 months 6.85%

30 months < 3 years 6.85%

3 years < 5 years 6.75%

5 years to 10 years 6.75%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 30 th October

HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) maturities with effect from 30th October. The bank offers interest rates from 3.50% to 6.85% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 7.35% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7-14 days 3.50%

15-29 days 4.00%

30-45 days 4.90%

46-60 days 5.40%

61-90 days 5.40%

91 days-6 months 5.40%

6 months 1 day- 9 months 6.00%

9 months 1 day- < 1 year 6.25%

1 year 6.45%

1 year 1 day- 2 years 6.45%

2 years 1 day- 3 years 6.85%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 6.75%

5 years 1 day- 10 years 6.75%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 23 October

Private lender ICICI Bank gives 4% interest rate between 7 days and 14 days. For 15 days to 29 days fixed deposit, ICICI Bank is offering 4.25%, 30 days to 45 days 5.00%. For 46 days to 184 days, the bank gives 5.50%, 185 days to 289 days 6.00%. For FDs maturing in 290 days to less than 1 year, ICICI Bank gives 6.25%. For FDs between 1 year to less than 18 months, ICICI Bank is offering 6.45% interest. For deposits maturing in 18 months to 2 years, ICICI Bank gives the highest interest rate, i.e. 6.85% interest. For term deposits maturing in 2 years to 10 years, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 6.75%.

7 days to 14 days 4.00%

15 days to 29 days 4.25%

30 days to 45 days 5.00%

46 days to 60 days 5.50%

61 days to 90 days 5.50%

91 days to 120 days 5.50%

121 days to 184 days 5.50%

185 days to 289 days 6.00%

290 days to less than 1 year 6.25%

1 year to 389 days 6.45%

390 days to < 18 months 6.45%

18 months to 2 years 6.85%

2 years 1 day upto 3 years 6.75%

3 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.75%

5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.75%

5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.75%



