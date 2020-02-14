Latest FD rates offered by SBI, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda. (Mint)
Latest FD rates offered by SBI, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda. (Mint)

SBI revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda

3 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2020, 08:23 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank have revised their FD interest rates
  • The banks revised rate comes after RBI in its Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) meeting kept the repo rate unchanged

Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Axis Bank have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. The announcement came a day after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15%. The banks revised rate comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) meeting kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15%.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public effective 10 February

After the latest revision, State Bank of India (SBI) gives interest ranging from 4.5% to 6% to general customers and 5% to 6.50% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 10th November.

7 days to 45 days 4.50%

46 days to 179 days 5.00%

180 days to 210 days 5.50%

211 days to less than 1 year 5.50%

1 year to less than 2 year 6.00%

2 years to less than 3 years 6.00%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.00%

5 years and up to 10 years 6.00%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public effective 11 February

Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank has revised the interest rate on FDs on 11th November 2019. For general customers, the bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 3.5% to 6.50%. Axis Bank offers higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. The bank offers interest ranging from 3.50% to 7.15% to senior citizens.

7 days to 14 days 3.50

15 days to 29 days 4.25

30 days to 45 days 4.90

46 days to 60 days 5.40

61 days < 3 months 5.40

3 months < 4 months 5.40

4 months < 5 months 5.40

5 months < 6 months 5.40

6 months < 7 months 5.80

7 months < 8 months 5.80

8 months < 9 months 5.80

9 months < 10 months 6.05

10 months < 11 months 6.05

11 months < 11 months 25 days 6.05

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.40

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.40

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.40

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.40

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.40

13 months < 14 months 6.40

14 months < 15 months 6.40

15 months < 16 months 6.40

16 months < 17 months 6.40

17 months < 18 months 6.40

18 Months < 2 years 6.50

2 years < 30 months 6.50

30 months < 3 years 6.50

3 years < 5 years 6.50

5 years to 10 years 6.50

3.5 to 7.15 senior citizens

Bank Of Baroda latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public effective 10 February

7 days to 14 days 4.50%

15 days to 45 days 4.50%

46 days to 90 days 5.00%

91 days to 180 days 5.00%

181 days to 270 days 5.50%

271 days & above and less than 1 year 5.50%

1 year 6.00%

Above 1 year to 400 days 6.00%

Above 400 days and upto 2 years 6.00%

Above 2 years and upto 3 years 6.00%

Above 3 years and upto 5 years 6.25%

Above 5 years and upto 10 years 6.00%

Bank of Baroda offers interest rate ranging from 4.5% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7days to 10 years. The bank offers special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. Senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50%. So, after the latest revision, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 5% to 6.75% on these deposits. These rates are applicable from 10 February.

