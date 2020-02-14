Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Axis Bank have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. The announcement came a day after the Reserve Bank of India's ( RBI ) Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15%. The banks revised rate comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) meeting kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15%.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 10 February

After the latest revision, State Bank of India (SBI) gives interest ranging from 4.5% to 6% to general customers and 5% to 6.50% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 10th November.

7 days to 45 days 4.50%

46 days to 179 days 5.00%

180 days to 210 days 5.50%

211 days to less than 1 year 5.50%

1 year to less than 2 year 6.00%

2 years to less than 3 years 6.00%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.00%

5 years and up to 10 years 6.00%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 11 February

Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank has revised the interest rate on FDs on 11th November 2019. For general customers, the bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 3.5% to 6.50%. Axis Bank offers higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. The bank offers interest ranging from 3.50% to 7.15% to senior citizens.

7 days to 14 days 3.50

15 days to 29 days 4.25

30 days to 45 days 4.90

46 days to 60 days 5.40

61 days < 3 months 5.40

3 months < 4 months 5.40

4 months < 5 months 5.40

5 months < 6 months 5.40

6 months < 7 months 5.80

7 months < 8 months 5.80

8 months < 9 months 5.80

9 months < 10 months 6.05

10 months < 11 months 6.05

11 months < 11 months 25 days 6.05

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.40

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.40

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.40

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.40

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.40

13 months < 14 months 6.40

14 months < 15 months 6.40

15 months < 16 months 6.40

16 months < 17 months 6.40

17 months < 18 months 6.40

18 Months < 2 years 6.50

2 years < 30 months 6.50

30 months < 3 years 6.50

3 years < 5 years 6.50

5 years to 10 years 6.50

Bank Of Baroda latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 10 February

7 days to 14 days 4.50%

15 days to 45 days 4.50%

46 days to 90 days 5.00%

91 days to 180 days 5.00%

181 days to 270 days 5.50%

271 days & above and less than 1 year 5.50%

1 year 6.00%

Above 1 year to 400 days 6.00%

Above 400 days and upto 2 years 6.00%

Above 2 years and upto 3 years 6.00%

Above 3 years and upto 5 years 6.25%

Above 5 years and upto 10 years 6.00%

Bank of Baroda offers interest rate ranging from 4.5% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7days to 10 years. The bank offers special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. Senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50%. So, after the latest revision, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 5% to 6.75% on these deposits. These rates are applicable from 10 February.

