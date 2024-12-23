SBI credit card provides you with exclusive rewards every time you make a transaction with the card. You can easily redeem these reward points to exciting deals and offers on your favourite brands. With the reward points, you can not only upgrade your lifestyle but can also save on your expenses and spend smartly.

How to check SBI reward points?

Bill Statement: Look at the rewards points summary at the bottom of your most recent credit card statement.

Ask the Chatbot:You can then click on the Chatbot ILA. The steps will look like this: ‘Statement’ >> ‘I want to view my statement’ >> log-in to your credit card account

Phone call query:You may also send a Miss call at 8422845514 using the registered mobile number or send an SMS: REWARDS XXXX (XXXX is the last 4 digits of the credit card number ) to 5676791.

Website or mobile app:Visit SBI Card ‘Rewards’ section on the SBI Card website and access your reward points. You can also check the available reward points by using the SBI Card Mobile App.

How to redeem SBI reward points? Internet banking Log in to the SBI Card portal and use your customer ID login and password

Choose ‘Rewards’ in the menu bar and then select ‘Redeem Rewards’

Choose Reward Points, City, and Category

Choose your desired item from the ‘Rewards Catalogue’

Complete your transaction by clicking on ‘Redeem Now’

Also Read | Beware credit card holders! There is bad news for you in this SC ruling

Mobile app Download the SBI Card mobile application on your smartphone then enter your customer ID and password to log in

Go to ‘Rewards’ section and then choose ‘Redeem Rewards’

Select Reward Points, City and Category

Select your desired item from ‘Rewards Catalogue’

Finally click on ‘Redeem Now’ to complete the transaction Offline via customer care Call the SBI Card customer care

Ask for assistance in redeeming your reward points

The customer executive will then assist you over call with the available points and you can redeem them by making the transaction either redeeming the fully or by using the points and making the payment for the remaining amount

In conclusion, credit card rewards are a great way to save on your budget while not compromising on your lifestyle. However, you must be aware of your spending habits as greed of getting rewards can make you do spontaneous transactions which may end up with a hefty bill later.

Hence, before you make any transactions, analyse your needs and make an informed decision. This way you can not only save yourself from unnecessary financial burden but also can make the best use of your credit card.