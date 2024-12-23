SBI credit card provides you with exclusive rewards every time you make a transaction with the card. You can easily redeem these reward points to exciting deals and offers on your favourite brands. With the reward points, you can not only upgrade your lifestyle but can also save on your expenses and spend smartly.
Bill Statement: Look at the rewards points summary at the bottom of your most recent credit card statement.
Ask the Chatbot:You can then click on the Chatbot ILA. The steps will look like this: ‘Statement’ >> ‘I want to view my statement’ >> log-in to your credit card account
Phone call query:You may also send a Miss call at 8422845514 using the registered mobile number or send an SMS: REWARDS XXXX (XXXX is the last 4 digits of the credit card number ) to 5676791.
Website or mobile app:Visit SBI Card ‘Rewards’ section on the SBI Card website and access your reward points. You can also check the available reward points by using the SBI Card Mobile App.
In conclusion, credit card rewards are a great way to save on your budget while not compromising on your lifestyle. However, you must be aware of your spending habits as greed of getting rewards can make you do spontaneous transactions which may end up with a hefty bill later.
Hence, before you make any transactions, analyse your needs and make an informed decision. This way you can not only save yourself from unnecessary financial burden but also can make the best use of your credit card.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks, readers are advised to check the relevant bank's website for the latest updates.)
