SBI's new ATM service: Just WhatApp to get cash near your house

State Bank of India ( SBI ) has introduced doorstep ATM service for its customers. All you need to do is to just send a WhatssApp message or make a call to SBI, and a mobile ATM will come to your location. This will indeed bring respite to customers maintaining social distancing during the novel coronavirus. Ajay Kumar Khanna, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Lucknow Circle informed about the decision to introduce the SBI doorstep ATM service at present in Lucknow.

This Independence Day @TheOfficialSBI for the Lucknowites has introduced the facility of Mobile ATM at their doorstep. Just dial or WhatsApp to let us know and we will do the rest.#SafeBanking



"This Independence Day TheOfficialSBI for the Lucknowites has introduced the facility of Mobile ATM at their doorstep. Just dial or WhatsApp to let us know and we will do the rest," he tweeted.

SBI ATM withdrawal rules

SBI has revised its ATM withdrawal rules with effect from 1 July. As per the information available on SBI's website, the bank allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month in metro cities. These include free transactions from 5 SBI ATMs and 3 ATMs of any other bank. Non-metro cities get 10 free ATM transactions, in which 5 transactions can be made from SBI, while 5 from other banks ATM.

SBI doorstep banking service facility

Country's top lender provides doorstep banking services to its customers. The cash is delivered under its doorstep delivery services. This facility is currently available for senior citizens, specially-abled people. SBI account holders will be able to avail these services at select branches only. Doorstep banking service includes cash pickup, cash delivery, cheque pickup, cheque requisition slip pickup, form 15H pickup, delivery of drafts, delivery of term deposit advice, life certificate pickup and KYC documents pickup.

