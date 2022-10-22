As the Diwali festival kick-started across India, the State Bank of India (SBI) hiked fixed deposit interest rates for below ₹2 crore with effect from October 22. SBI is offering attractive rates to especially senior citizens along with a special deposit scheme. At SBI, the elderly can earn an inflation-beating rate of 7.90% on their FDs, however, the benefit is not available to all senior citizens only for a certain category. SBI has been raising FD rates frequently since so far this fiscal in line with RBI's rate hike trends.

