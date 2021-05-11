SBI salary account: 5 benefits that you can't afford to miss

SBI Salary account benefits: A salaried person is well aware about the salary account as without having a salary account he or she won't be able to get one's monthly salary. Though, it is completely vested with the recruiter as to which bank they prefer for opening a salary account for its employees but those who have salary account in the State Bank of India (SBI), there are some benefits other than zero balance account, which they can't afford to miss.

According to the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in, SBI salary account benefits include insurance benefits; rebate in personal loan, home loan, car loan, education loan, etc. Apart from this, there are some other benefits also that a SBI salary account holder must know and pass on to others who also have salary account in SBI.

Here are the following 5 SBI salary account benefits:

1] Accidental death cover: SBI salary account holders are entitled for up to ₹20 lakh accidental death cover.

2] Air accidental death cover: As per the official SBI website — sbi.co.in, in case of air accidental death, the SBI salary account holder is entitled for Air Accidental Insurance (Death) cover up to ₹30 lakh.

3] 50% rebate in loan processing fee: A SBI salary account holder is eligible for 50 per cent processing fee on any loan like personal loan, home loan, car loan, etc.

4] Overdraft facility: State Bank of India offers overdraft facility to its salary account holders too. The largest commercial bank of India giver up to two month salary under over draft facility to the SBI salary account holders.

5] Rebate in locker charges: SBI offers up to 25 per cent off on locker charges to its salary account holders.

Apart from these, free issuance of drafts, multi city cheques, SMS Alerts, free online NEFT/RTGS, free unlimited transactions across ATMs of any bank are some other benefits being given by the SBI to its salary account holders.

