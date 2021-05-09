Are you a State Bank of India (SBI) customer? Are you planning to transfer your SBI account? Now, transferring your SBI account to another branch just got easy. Now, you don't have to visit the bank for getting your branch transferred. It can be done online from the comfort of your home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, priority has been given to digital contactless service.

"If you need help in transferring your account from one branch to another, then SBI has got your back. Use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and OnlineSBI from the comfort of your homes and bank safe," SBI said in a tweet.

Here is a step-by-step guide to transfer your SBI account from one branch to another online

1) Log in to SBI's official website 'www.onlinesbi.com'.

2) Select 'personal banking' with your username and password.

3) Now, click on the 'e-services' tab on the top menu bar.

4) After that click on 'Transfer of savings account'.

5) Now, select the account you wish to transfer. If you have only one bank account under your CIF (Customer Information File), then it will be selected by default.

6) Now, you need to enter the branch code you wish to transfer the account to. Read and accept the terms and condition and click on 'Submit.

7) Verify all your account transfer details with the existing branch code and the new branch code. And, then click on 'Confirm'.

8) Once you confirm the details an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

9) Input the OTP and click on 'confirm'.

10) Now, a message will be displayed which reads as 'Your branch transfer request has been successfully registered'.

Apart from Online SBI, one can use YONO SBI, YONO Lite to transfer the accounts. However, you need to know that the online process can only be done if your mobile number is registered with the bank.

Earlier, SBI decided to let its customers update their KYC (Know Your Customer) details from the comfort and safety of their homes. "In view of difficulties faced by customers due to local lockdown induced by the second wave of COVID-19, State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to permit acceptance of documents for KYC update through mail or post. Customers will not be required to visit the branch for the purpose of KYC updation. Please ensure that partial freezing of CIFs due to KYC updation is not done up to May 31, 2021," SBI had informed its customers.

