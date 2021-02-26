Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >SBI savings account: Here is how to update email ID online
SBI savings account: Here is how to update your email ID online.

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

SBI savings account: email ID can also be updated by visiting SBI's nearest branch

Have you changed your email ID recently? If yes, did you get it updated with your bank? If not, then do it as it will help you to keep a tab on all your transactions. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) allows its customers to change or update their email ID with their savings account. This can be done either online or through the mobile app or by visiting the SBI branch.

Here is how to update your email ID online

• Click on 'Profile-Personal Details-Change email ID'

  • This will be under 'My Accounts', appearing on the left panel of the screen.

• On the next page, select the Account number, input the email ID and click on Submit.

• Changes to an email address can be self-approved using OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Alternatively, you can also select the branch approval option and submit the same at the branch.

Here is how to update your email ID by visiting any SBI branch

• Visit your nearest SBI branch.

• Fill in a Letter of Request

• Submit the above letter.

• After necessary verification, the updation will be done by the branch.

• You will receive an SMS on your updated email ID regarding the same.

You can also update your email ID via SBI mobile app

Here is how to update your email ID by via SBI mobile app

-At first, you need to log in to SBI mobile app.

-From the Menu tab, go to 'My Profile' and click on the edit icon.

-Enter the email ID.

-Now generate OTP and enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

-Now, click on 'Submit'.

