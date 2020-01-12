Have you changed your mobile number and email ID? If yes, did you get them updated with your bank? If not, then do it at the earliest. Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers to link their updated mobile number as well as email ID with their savings bank account. It will not only help you to keep a track on all the transactions that have taken place but will also help you to know when an unauthorised transaction takes place in your bank account. And also, we get all the OTP, PIN activation messages on the registered mobile number itself. So, if your mobile number is not updated with the bank, you cannot withdraw more than ₹10,000 between 8 pm to 8 am from your SBI account as the bank has introduced OTP-based ATM withdrawals.

"Please update your mobile number and email ID in the bank records so you don’t miss out on any of our important communication," SBI tweeted.

Have you changed your mobile number or email id?

If yes, please update it in the bank records so you don’t miss out on any of our important communication. pic.twitter.com/Qt8vKh0XXZ — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 8, 2020

Here are the steps you need to follow to change or update your SBI mobile number or email ID

-Login to your SBI internet banking account.

-Now, go to 'My Accounts & Profile'.

-Now, click on 'Profile'.

-Select 'Personal Details/Mobile'.

- Now, click on Quick Contact and then click on the edit icon.

- Enter the new mobile number or new email ID.

-Now generate OTP and enter the OTP received on your old registered number.

-Now, click on submit.

How to change mobile number, email ID via SBI mobile app

-At first you need to log in to SBI mobile app.

-From Menu tab, go to 'My Profile' and click on edit icon.

-Enter the new mobile number/email ID.

-Now generate OTP and enter the OTP received on the old registered number.

-Now, click on 'Submit'.

How to update your mobile number, email ID at SBI branches

-You can also update your personal details like mobile number, email ID by visiting SBI's nearest branch.

-But for that you need to submit your identity proofs.