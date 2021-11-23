2 min read.Updated: 23 Nov 2021, 12:59 PM ISTLivemint
It is mandatory to have your mobile registered with the State Bank of India (SBI) savings bank account to avail of the Internet Banking facility
Listen to this article
If your mobile number is registered with your savings bank account, you can keep a track of all the transactions. Not only this, you will also get to know immediately when an unauthorised transaction takes place in your bank account. It is mandatory to have your mobile registered with the State Bank of India (SBI) savings bank account to avail of the Internet Banking facility. If your mobile number is not registered, here are three ways in which you can do the same.
How to update mobile number through SBI Internet Banking