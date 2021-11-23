If your mobile number is registered with your savings bank account, you can keep a track of all the transactions. Not only this, you will also get to know immediately when an unauthorised transaction takes place in your bank account. It is mandatory to have your mobile registered with the State Bank of India ( SBI ) savings bank account to avail of the Internet Banking facility. If your mobile number is not registered, here are three ways in which you can do the same.

How to update mobile number through SBI Internet Banking

• Log into www.onlinesbi.com

• Navigate to" Profile-Personal Details-Change mobile No." under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen.

• On the next page, select the Account number, input the mobile number and click on Submit.

• The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.

• Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.

How to update mobile number through SBI Branch

• Visit your nearest SBI Branch.

• Fill in a Letter of Request

• Submit the above letter.

• After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch.

• You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of updation

How to update mobile number through SBI ATM

• Visit your nearest ATM

• Select Registration option from the options available

• Enter your ATM pin

• Select Mobile Number Registration option from the options visible on the screen

• Select Change Mobile Number option from the options visible on the screen

• You will be asked to enter your old mobile number and confirm it

• Post which you will be asked to enter the new mobile number and confirm it

• Different OTPs will be sent to both the new and old mobile numbers with the following message:

• Please send OTP and reference number received in SMS from new as well as an existing mobile number in the following format ACTIVATE IOTP VALUE + REF NUMBER TO 567676 within 4 hours

• Your mobile number will be updated

How to check the update request

After the approval of change of mobile number is given, a customer can view the status of the request

Login to OnlineSBI.

Go to the 'Profile' tab.

Click on the 'Personal Details' link.

Display Name, Email ID and mobile number registered in the internet banking will be displayed.

Click on the hyperlink 'Change Mobile Number-Domestic only (Through OTP/ATM/Contact Centre)'.

A new screen, 'Personal Details-Mobile Number Update' with three tabs 'Create Request', 'Cancel Request' and 'Status' will appear.

Click on the 'Status' tab to view the present status (Pending/Successful) of your request to change your mobile number through internet banking.

