2 min read.Updated: 26 May 2021, 12:01 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
Have you changed your mobile number? If yes, did you get them updated with your bank? Thanks to the online facility by the State Bank of India (SBI), now a customer no longer has to visit a bank to change his registered mobile number. It will not only help you to keep track of all the transactions that have taken place but will also help you to know when an unauthorised transaction takes place in your bank account.
SBI recently took to Twitter to give information about 'Online SBI' and listed the steps to be followed to change the number. "Update your registered mobile number in your bank profile without visiting the branch. Use Online SBI and bank safe," SBI had tweeted.