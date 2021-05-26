SBI savings account mobile update: No need to visit bank. Here's how to do it online2 min read . 12:01 PM IST
SBI recently took to Twitter to give information about 'Online SBI' and listed the steps to be followed to change the number
Have you changed your mobile number? If yes, did you get them updated with your bank? Thanks to the online facility by the State Bank of India (SBI), now a customer no longer has to visit a bank to change his registered mobile number. It will not only help you to keep track of all the transactions that have taken place but will also help you to know when an unauthorised transaction takes place in your bank account.
SBI recently took to Twitter to give information about 'Online SBI' and listed the steps to be followed to change the number. "Update your registered mobile number in your bank profile without visiting the branch. Use Online SBI and bank safe," SBI had tweeted.
Here are the steps you need to follow to change or update your SBI mobile number
1) By OTP on both mobile numbers
2) IRATA: Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM
3) Approval through Contact Centre
How to change mobile number via SBI mobile app
How to check the update request
After the approval of change of mobile number is given, a customer can view the status of the request
