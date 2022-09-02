SBI savings bank account for children: The State Bank of India (SBI) offers two types of savings accounts for minors - Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan. These accounts help prepare your little ones for a sound financial future, besides inculcating the habit of saving money early. The best thing about these accounts is that the account holders – in this case children – don’t need to maintain any minimum balance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}