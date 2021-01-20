SBI says update PAN details for international transactions through debit cards

Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its account holders to update their PAN details with the bank in order to enjoy seamless international transactions through SBI debit cards . Taking to Twitter, SBI tweeted: "Having trouble with the international transactions? Update your PAN details in the bank’s record to enjoy seamless foreign transactions through SBI Debit Card." You can link your PAN with your SBI account either online or by visiting the bank branch.

How to link your PAN with your SBI account online

1) log in to the SBI internet banking

2) Click on the 'e-services' tab

3) Select PAN registration

4) You will be redirected to PAN registration page, where you need to enter your profile password

5) Select Transaction Account and enter your PAN details and submit

6) After you have submitted, an OTP will be generated and sent to your registered mobile number

7) Enter the OTP and submit your request

8) Your request for linking your PAN with your SBI bank account will be forwarded to your bank branch.

9) Once your PAN is linked with your account, then the bank will send you an SMS confirming the same.

How to link your PAN with your SBI account by visiting the branch

1) To link your PAN with your SBI bank account, you are required to visit the bank branch with a copy of PAN card.

2) Fill in the request form available at the bank branch and submit it along with the copy of your PAN card.

3) Carry the original PAN card one as well, as the bank official may ask you to verify the same.

4) Once the necessary verification is done by the bank, you will get an SMS from the bank on your registered mobile number regarding the same.

SBI account holders should get their PAN linked to their bank account to avail the benefits of government subsidies.

SBI offers seven types of ATM-cum-debit cards to its customers. Depending upon the variant of the card, the daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh.

In September last year, SBI had informed credit and debit cardholders that if they make international transactions and want to continue the services, then they will have to send a message on a given number. As per RBI’s new rules for debit and credit cards, banks will have to offer customers a facility to activate online transactions, international or overseas transactions and contactless transactions. The services will not be activated till the users enable them.

