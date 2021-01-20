SBI says update PAN details for international transactions through debit cards

Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its account holders to update their PAN details with the bank in order to enjoy seamless international transactions through SBI debit cards. Taking to Twitter, SBI tweeted: "Having trouble with the international transactions? Update your PAN details in the bank’s record to enjoy seamless foreign transactions through SBI Debit Card." You can link your PAN with your SBI account either online or by visiting the bank branch.