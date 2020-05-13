Various banks, including country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) have been advising their customers on ways to bank safely. The largest lender of the country has time and again shared tips of safe banking practices with its customers. SBI recommends that customers should conduct ATM transactions in complete privacy in order to avoid any ATM-cum-debit card fraud. In case an unauthorised transaction takes place, customers should immediately inform the bank, says SBI .

SBI has 10 tips on safe banking at ATMs:

1) Change your PIN at regular interval

2) Cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN

3) Memorize your PIN. Avoid writing it on your ATM card or anywhere else

4) Avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as you PIN

5) Ensure to register/update your mobile number in your account to receive SMS about debit card and other transactions in the account.

6) Never share your OTP, debit card PIN/details with anyone

7) Do not respond to any SMS, email or call asking you to share your ATM PIN or any other confidential data

8) Not more than one person at a time is allowed inside the ATM kiosks

9) Protect yourself from someone stealing your PIN behind your shoulder

10) Always use YONO cash to withdraw money from ATMs. It empowers you to withdraw money using debit card. It is safe and secure.

Cases of using cloned #ATMCards have been reported in Delhi.There appears to be a possible compromise at an ATM of another bank. Affected SBI customers are being helped & refunds will be processed as per the procedure. All suspicious transactions to be reported to the Home branch pic.twitter.com/biI8tuq1BE — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 12, 2020

SBI also said that cases of using cloned ATM cards have been reported in Delhi. The bank also said that 'affected SBI customers are being helped and refunds will be processed as per the procedure.' "Cases of using cloned ATM Cards have been reported in Delhi.There appears to be a possible compromise at an ATM of another bank. Affected SBI customers are being helped & refunds will be processed as per the procedure. All suspicious transactions to be reported to the Home branch." SBI tweeted.

SBI recently took to Twitter telling its customers to keep unique internet banking passwords while ensuring they are not names of their family members. "Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!," SBI had said in a tweet.

The bank had also urged all its customers to keep their banking details confidential. "SBI will never call or e-mail you to share any such details. Stay alert, bank safe." SBI had tweeted.

