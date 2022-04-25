Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI shares digital security guidelines for customers. Details here

SBI says always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.
2 min read . 12:36 PM IST Livemint

Some of the following things which SBI customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with a comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers on what should they do and what not to ensure their digital transactions are safe and secured.

Here are some of the following things which SBI customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions, electronic payments and social media security.

Login Security:

Try using unique and complex passwords

Remember to change passwords frequently

Never disclose, store or write down your user ID, passwords or PIN

Remember, Bank never asks for your user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP

Disable ‘Auto Save’ or ‘Remember’ function in your device to avoid storing of user ID and passwords.

Internet Security:

Always look for “https" in the address bar of bank’s website

Avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks

Always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.

UPI Security:

. Try keeping your Mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random

· Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests

· Always report those suspicious requests

· Always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving

· Instantly disable UPI service on your account if any transaction has happened without you doing it

Debit/Credit Card Security:

· Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices

· Cover the keypad while entering the PIN

· Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions

· Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking

· Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions

Mobile Banking Security:

· Strong passwords/ Biometric permission should be enabled on your phones/laptops/tablets

· Do not share your Mobile PIN with anyone

· Try using biometric authentication wherever feasible

· Do not download any unknown app suggested by strangers

· Applications should be downloaded only through official stores

· Regularly monitor the permissions of critical apps installed in your mobile and keep a track of unnecessary and unused apps

· Avoid connecting phones to public wireless networks

Social Media Security:

Confirm the identity of the person you are interacting with

Do not share your personal/financial information on any social media platform

Do not discuss confidential information in public places and on any social media platforms

 

 

 

 