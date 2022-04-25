SBI shares digital security guidelines for customers. Details here

SBI shares digital security guidelines for customers. Details here2 min read . 12:36 PM IST
Some of the following things which SBI customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some of the following things which SBI customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions
State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with a comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers on what should they do and what not to ensure their digital transactions are safe and secured.
State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with a comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers on what should they do and what not to ensure their digital transactions are safe and secured.
Here are some of the following things which SBI customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions, electronic payments and social media security.
Here are some of the following things which SBI customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions, electronic payments and social media security.
Login Security:
Try using unique and complex passwords
Remember to change passwords frequently
Never disclose, store or write down your user ID, passwords or PIN
Remember, Bank never asks for your user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP
Disable ‘Auto Save’ or ‘Remember’ function in your device to avoid storing of user ID and passwords.
Internet Security:
Always look for “https" in the address bar of bank’s website
Avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks
Always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.
UPI Security:
. Try keeping your Mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random
· Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests
· Always report those suspicious requests
· Always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving
· Instantly disable UPI service on your account if any transaction has happened without you doing it
Debit/Credit Card Security:
· Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices
· Cover the keypad while entering the PIN
· Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions
· Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking
· Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions
Mobile Banking Security:
· Strong passwords/ Biometric permission should be enabled on your phones/laptops/tablets
· Do not share your Mobile PIN with anyone
· Try using biometric authentication wherever feasible
· Do not download any unknown app suggested by strangers
· Applications should be downloaded only through official stores
· Regularly monitor the permissions of critical apps installed in your mobile and keep a track of unnecessary and unused apps
· Avoid connecting phones to public wireless networks
Social Media Security:
Confirm the identity of the person you are interacting with
Do not share your personal/financial information on any social media platform
Do not discuss confidential information in public places and on any social media platforms