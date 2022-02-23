The State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned its customers to protect themselves from phishing. The bank has listed detailed phishing prevention guidelines. Phishing is a general term for e-mails, text messages as well as websites fabricated and sent by criminals to customers. They are designed in such a way that looks like they have come from well-known and trusted businesses, financial institutions and government agencies, with an ill-intent to collect personal, financial and sensitive information. To report a suspicious email that uses SBI’s name, you can write to report.phishing@sbi.co.in.