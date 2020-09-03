SBI shares safety tips to counter online fraud

With the rise in digital payments, the online banking frauds have also increased. State Bank of India ( SBI ) has shared some tips to stay safe and to recognise fraudsters who are always on the prowl. In a short video clip shared on SBI's official Twitter handle, the bank has warned that the financial service sector has always been a target for cybercrime.

The video has shown contexts that may possibly lead to online banking frauds.

Fraudsters have found innovative ways to scam people in this Covid situation.

Some pose as an official from organisations such as government agencies, charitable trusts, relie and so onf fund foundations and so on.

They also request you to share your bank details to donate money for Covid-19 treatment.

They even try to attack you via SMS, WhatsApp, Email and other social media platforms.

The bank further said that in these scenarios it has become difficult to recognise a frauster and a genuine entity.

"Use your power of knowledge to recognize fraudsters who are always on the prowl looking for some loophole in your security system," SBI tweeted.

Country's top lender has also shared some tips to avoid getting scammed.

Here are some ways to avoid getting scammed:

1) Never share your personal details with anyone especially an unknown person.

2) Change your account passwords constantly...all of them.

3) Never share your INB details with anyone over phone, email or SMS

4) Never click on suspicious links

5) Always rely on authorized SBI website for any bank related information.

6) Report fraudsters to the local police authorities or nearest SBI branch

Yesterday, SBI informed about the new feature introduced for customers' safety. The bank has alerted its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them. "Now every time we receive a request for Balance Enquiry or Mini Statement via ATMs, we will alert our customers by sending an SMS so that they can immediately block their Debit Card if the transaction is not initiated by them," the country's largest lender had tweeted.

