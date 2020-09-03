SBI shares safety tips to counter online fraud

Yesterday, SBI informed about the new feature introduced for customers' safety. The bank has alerted its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them. "Now every time we receive a request for Balance Enquiry or Mini Statement via ATMs, we will alert our customers by sending an SMS so that they can immediately block their Debit Card if the transaction is not initiated by them," the country's largest lender had tweeted.