SBI shares saftey tips on the usage of credit card and debit card

Your debit or credit card is vulnerable to threats. So it is always important to be on guard and practice ways that could mitigate the risk of fraud. State Bank of India (SBI) has offered some safety tips on the usage of credit card and debit card as financial safety has become incredibly crucial. "With every increasing menace of fraudsters and their innovative ways to scam people, financial safety has become incredibly crucial. Here are some safety tips on the usage of credit card and debit card," the country's largest lender said in a tweet.

SBI has shared a 52-second video clip in which the bank is explaining how over the years cardholders have faced number of frauds like ATM cloning, fake messages, fake calls and so on. The bank has also given some tips for safe debit/credit card usage.

Here are the tips for safe debit card usage:

Dos

1) Users must keep an eye on debit/credit card during usage and promptly take it back.

2) Always check if there is any discrepancy between the transaction SMS details and actual transaction.

3) Receipts and statements must be disposed securely after ATM transactions.

Dont's

1) Never allow merchants to store your card information.

2) Avoid sharing CVV and PIN with anyone.

3) Do not leave your credit card or debit card with anyone

The bank has warned its customers never to share their card and cards details with others.

"If you notice any suspicious transaction then notify the policy immediately or visit your branch or register a complaint on this link." SBI said.

The largest lender of the country keeps sharing tips of safe banking practices with its customers. SBI recently took to Twitter telling its customers to keep unique internet banking passwords while ensuring they are not names of their family members. The bank had also urged all its customers to keep their banking details confidential. "SBI will never call or e-mail you to share any such details. Stay alert, bank safe." SBI had tweeted.

