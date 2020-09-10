SBI shares saftey tips on the usage of credit card and debit card

Your debit or credit card is vulnerable to threats. So it is always important to be on guard and practice ways that could mitigate the risk of fraud. State Bank of India (SBI) has offered some safety tips on the usage of credit card and debit card as financial safety has become incredibly crucial. "With every increasing menace of fraudsters and their innovative ways to scam people, financial safety has become incredibly crucial. Here are some safety tips on the usage of credit card and debit card," the country's largest lender said in a tweet.