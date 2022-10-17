SBI slashes interest rate on savings accounts by 5 bps to 2.70%. Details here

SBI has also increased its interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore by 10 basis points to 20 basis points effective from October 15. The bank is offering 3% to 5.85% to the general category on FDs from 7 days to 10 years tenures compared to the previous range of 2.90% to 5.65%. While senior citizens earn between 3.5% to 6.65% on FDs maturing these tenures compared to the previous range of 3.4% to 6.45%.