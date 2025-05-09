SBI Small Cap Fund: 5 key things to know before you invest in 2025

The SBI Small Cap Fund has emerged as a prominent investment choice for retail investors opting for high growth through equity markets. As of May 2025, the fund has displayed impressive performance making it a compelling option for long term investors.

In the last 5 years the SBI Small Cap Fund direct plan growth has given an absolute return of 284.68%. Now, this translates to an annualised return (CAGR) of 28.44%, meaning the fund grew by an average of 28.44% per year over five years. Here are five key factors to consider before thinking of investing in this fund:

1. Robust performance track record The SBI Small Cap Fund has delivered strong returns over various time frames. As of 8 May 2025, the fund's performance is as follows:

Time Period Annualised Returns 1 year -0.67% 3 year 14.86% 5 year 28.44% Since Inception 19.35%

These figures indicate the fund’s consistent ability to churn out returns, aligning with the primary goal of long term capital appreciation. SBI’s objective behind the creation of these small cap funds is to provide investors with considerable wealth generation over a longer period. These funds generally also carry more risk, volatility and possibility of underperformance in comparison with large cap funds.

2. Expense ratio and SIP returns The fund's expense ratio is approximately 1.58% for the regular plan, which is competitive within the industry. For investors opting for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), the returns are as follows:

SIP duration Return 1 year -6.88% 3 year 18.49% 5 year 55.78% 10 year 164.56%

These figures highlight the potential benefits of long-term SIP investments in the fund.

3. Risk considerations The SBI Small Cap Fund has shown better performance than the Nifty 50 benchmark in the last five years, with the benchmark index giving an absolute return of 163.75% in comparison to the SBI Small cap fund that has given an absolute return of 284.68% during the same duration.

Also Read | Why does it make sense to invest in these two categories during all the times?

Given the performance of SBI Small cap fund has been significantly better than the Nifty 50 benchmark, still it is important to acknowledge the fact that these funds come with increased risk of capital depreciation and volatility especially in economic downturns and recessions.

4. Asset allocation According to Value Research, as of May 2025, the fund's asset allocation is as follows:

Equity : 88.03%

: 88.03% Cash & Cash Equivalents : 8.99%

: 8.99% Debt: 2.98% Source: Value Research



This allocation clearly reflects the fund’s focus on equity oriented investments, adjoining with its target of capital appreciation.

5. Suitability for investors This equity mutual fund is suitable for investors who have a long term horizon of 5 to 7 years. It also comes with a potential of higher returns with high risk. This fund is particularly appropriate for those looking to diversify their portfolio with small-cap equity exposure.

Also Read | Investment of ₹1 lakh in 2013 in THIS scheme would have grown to 8 lakh now

Conclusion Therefore, prudent investors should carefully consider the above discussed returns and data, and post the same discuss their financial goals and aspirations with a certified financial advisor before thinking of investing in this fund. As investments in equity markets carry its own set of risks.