SBI special FD scheme with higher interest rates for a limited time period
Here is all you need to know about SBI special FD scheme ‘Utsav’ Deposit
State Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme on the occasion of the nation's 76th year of Independence. The special deposit scheme, 'Utsav' Deposit, is a limited period offer and will end on 28 October, the lender mentioned on its website. This fixed deposit scheme has higher interest rates and is only available for a limited time.