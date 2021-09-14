To celebrate India’s 75th year of Independence, the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) last month started a limited period special deposit scheme called the ‘Platinum Deposits Scheme’. The scheme which was made effective on 15 August 2021 will end today (14 September 2021). This means that today is the last day in case you want to invest in the same. SBI Platinum Deposits Scheme came with additional interest benefits for the customers. Under the scheme, the customers of the bank could earn the benefits of up to 15 basis points (bps) on term deposits for different brackets.