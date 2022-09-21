SBI special deposit scheme vs post office time deposits: Latest interest rates

The minimum deposit value is ₹ 1,000 without any maximum limit.

Post Office Time Deposits latest interest rates

Notably, the interest rate is 5.5% each on a 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year time deposit. Meanwhile, the rate is 6.7% on a 5-year time deposit. There is also a tax benefit of ₹1.5 lakh under section 80C of the IT Act for a 5-year TD. As per the India Post, on deposits of ₹10,000 - the annual interest is ₹561 on 1-3 year time deposits. While the annual interest earned is ₹687 for ₹10,000 deposits on 5-year TD.