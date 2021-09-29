The State Bank of India (SBI) special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens has been extended again. In May 2020, the country's top lender had announced SBI 'WECARE' Senior Citizens' Term Deposit scheme for senior citizens, which was initially till September 2020. But amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the special FD scheme was extended several times. The bank has further extended it to March-end next year.

"A special SBI Wecare Deposit for Senior Citizens introduced in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps as detailed in the above table) will be paid to Senior Citizen’s on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. “SBI Wecare" deposit scheme stands extended till 31th March, 2022," SBI mentioned on its website.

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens: Latest interest rates

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens -We Care -offers an additional 30 bps interest rate to the senior citizens on their FD for the tenor of 5 years and more. At present, SBI gives a 5.4% interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%. These rates are with effect from 8 January 2021.

Apart from SBI, lenders like HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Axis Bank had also introduced this special FD scheme for senior citizens and extended it several times since then. According to HDFC Bank and BoB's website, these schemes have been extended till 30 September 2021. However, ICICI Bank's portal says that its Golden Year FD for senior citizens is valid till 7 October 2021.

