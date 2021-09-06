To mark the celebratory occasion of 75 years of Independence, the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) had launched a special deposit scheme called SBI Platinum Deposits. It is a limited period offer and will end on 14 September, the lender mentioned on its website.

SBI Platinum Deposits tenure: 15.08.2021 to 14.09.2021

SBI Platinum Deposits interest rate for general customers

Platinum 75 Days - 3.95%

Platinum 525 Days - 5.10%

Platinum 2250 Days - 5.55%

SBI Platinum Deposits Interest Rates senior citizens

Platinum 75 days - 4.45%

Platinum 525 days -5.60%

Platinum 2250 days - 6,20%

SBI Platinum Deposits Eligibility

• Domestic retail term deposits including NRE and NRO term deposits (less than ₹2 crore)

• New and renewal deposits

• Term deposit and special term deposit products only.

• NRE deposits (for 525 Days and 2250 Days only)

SBI Platinum Deposits Payment of Interest

• Term Deposits – At monthly/ quarterly intervals

• Special Term Deposits- On maturity

• Interest, net of TDS, credited to Customer’s Account

SBI FD latest interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens -We Care -offers an additional 30 bps interest rate to the senior citizens on their FD for the tenor of 5 years and more. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%.

