Digital technology has both its upside and downside. Hackers are looking for the latest way to get access to sensitive data, including your email, bank account. Password hacking has become insanely popular. So how to fight against these hackers? What should you do to prevent being a victim of online fraud? You should do few things, like changing your password regularly, create a strong unbreakable password.

"A strong password ensures higher levels of security. Here are 8 ways in which you can create an unbreakable password and protect yourself from cybercrime, SBI said in a tweet.

The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has shared a nearly 2-minute long video suggesting ways to keep a strong password.

Here are 8 ways in which you can create an unbreakable password

1) Use a combination of both uppercase and lowercase letters. e.g. aBjsE7uG

2) Use both numbers and symbols, e.g. AbjsE7uG61!@

3) Use a minimum of 8 characters to ensure adequate security. e.g. aBjsE7uG

4) Do not use any common dictionary words. e.g. itislocked or thisismypassword

5) Do not use memorable keyboard paths like "qwerty" or "asdfg". Instead, play with your keyboard and add emoticons like ":)", ":/"

6) Do not keep obvious passwords like 12345678 or abcdefg.

7) Do not use easy-to-guess substitutions like DOORBELL - DOOR8377.

8) Keep your password long and do not connect it with your family/birth date etc. e.g. Ramesh@1967.

Your password is your signature. Keep it unique and strong

So, how do we create unbreakable passwords?

The main rule of creating an unbreakable password is that it should not include birthdays, wedding anniversaries which are easily accessible online. Also, you should avoid keeping the names of your children or your pet names in the password.

