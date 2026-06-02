Are target maturity funds right for you? Here's how passive debt investing works.

SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest mutual fund house, recently launched two funds: SBI CRISIL‑IBX 10:90 Gilt + SDL Index – Dec 2029 Fund and SBI Nifty G‑Sec Jul 2031 Index Fund. These are both target maturity funds that come with a fixed maturity date.
But how do target maturity funds work, and are they right for you? Let's find out.
How do target maturity funds work?
Target maturity funds are passive debt index funds—or exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—that hold a defined basket of bonds until every security in the portfolio matures. The fund name carries the maturity date. For example, the SBI CRISIL-IBX 10:90 Gilt + SDL - Dec 2029 Fund matures in December 2029, while the SBI Nifty G‑Sec Jul 2031 runs until July 2031. When the final securities mature, the scheme winds up and returns capital to investors.