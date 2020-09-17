SBI, Titan launch India's first contactless payment watch. Here is how to use it

With this launch, SBI account holders can tap their Titan Pay watch on contactless payment point-of-sale (POS) machines without the need of swiping or inserting their debit card, the bank said in a statement. "We believe this innovative offering will redefine the shopping experience for our customers with tap and pay technology. The opportunities are endless because we have seen the explosion in digital transactions. The time is right for contactless (payments)," SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said.