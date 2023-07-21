Mutual fund s' asset managers have several favourite stocks to which they have allocated a large part of their respective portfolios, especially large-cap funds. And tech giant Infosys is one of them. Shares of Infosys cracked nearly 10 per cent during early morning trade deals on Friday after June quarter results.

As per Bloomberg data, SBI Funds Management Ltd Multiple Portfolios held shares of Infosys worth ₹17.3 crores as of June 30. It was followed by ICICI Prudential Fund which owned shares worth 10.5 crore crore. UTI Asset Management, HDFC Asset Management owned shares worth over 6 crore of the IT major as of June-end, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset owned 4.6 crore shares. Mirae Asset held 3.8 crores of Infy as of 12 July. Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Franklin, and Tata Asset Management also owned somewhere between 3.2 crore to 1.9 crore shares of the second-largest Indian IT firm, on June 30.

Top 10 mutual funds with highest exposure to Infy

1)SBI Funds Management Ltd Multiple Portfolios -173,058,873 (4.17%)

2)ICICI Prudential Asset Management Multiple Portfolios -105,469,084 (2.54%)

3)UTI Asset Management Co Ltd Multiple Portfolios- 63,532,920 (1.53%)

4)HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd Multiple Portfolios- 62,551,972 (1.51%)

5)Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Manage Multiple Portfolios- 46,122,565 (1.11%)

6)Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Multiple Portfolios- 38,117,141 ( 0.92%)

7)Nippon Life India Asset Management Multiple Portfolios 32,153,363 (0.77%)

8)Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Multiple Portfolios- 28,297,627 (0.68%)

9)Franklin Resources Inc-22,240,706 ( 0.54%)

10)Tata Asset Management Pvt Ltd Multiple Portfolios- 19,884,487 ( 0.48%)

Infosys shares fall 10% post-Q1 results

Infosys' share price opened 9 per cent lower at ₹1,320.20 against the previous close of ₹1,449.50 and soon extended its loss to 10 per cent to touch the ₹1,305 mark.

Infosys Q1 results 2023

On Thursday, Infosys reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter. The country's second-largest IT services company drastically lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from the 4 to 7 per cent it had projected earlier.

Most brokerages downgrade Infy stock

Some brokerages, including Equirus Securities, Macquarie and Nomura downgraded Infosys, while others forecasted caution. Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities advised Infosys shareholders to exit on the rise as the stock may go down below ₹1,300 per share levels in the near term, Mint reported.

