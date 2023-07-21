SBI to ICICI to UTI: Top 10 Mutual Funds that have the highest holding in Infosys1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:39 PM IST
SBI Funds Management, ICICI Prudential Fund, UTI Asset Management, and HDFC Asset Management were among the fund managers holding large positions in Infosys
Mutual funds' asset managers have several favourite stocks to which they have allocated a large part of their respective portfolios, especially large-cap funds. And tech giant Infosys is one of them. Shares of Infosys cracked nearly 10 per cent during early morning trade deals on Friday after June quarter results.
