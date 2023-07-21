As per Bloomberg data, SBI Funds Management Ltd Multiple Portfolios held shares of Infosys worth ₹17.3 crores as of June 30. It was followed by ICICI Prudential Fund which owned shares worth 10.5 crore crore. UTI Asset Management, HDFC Asset Management owned shares worth over 6 crore of the IT major as of June-end, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset owned 4.6 crore shares. Mirae Asset held 3.8 crores of Infy as of 12 July. Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Franklin, and Tata Asset Management also owned somewhere between 3.2 crore to 1.9 crore shares of the second-largest Indian IT firm, on June 30.