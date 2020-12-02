SBI transaction failures: Customers take to social media to complain

New Delhi: Many customers of State Bank of India (SBI) took to social media on Tuesday to complain about technical glitches leading to transaction failures.

"@TheOfficialSBI server down since morning... Worse services I want to close my sbi account. Please help, what is procedure of closing sbi account online??," a customer tweeted.

Another user said, "...what is the point of being in a digital world if I have to wait at a retail shop and be embarrassed because SBI servers are not working..."

The country's largest lender had faced technical issues last month as well.

In a tweet on November 22, SBI had said, "We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels."

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide for a better online banking experience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/V92qFyjE3e — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 22, 2020

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. As of June 30, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over ₹34 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of more than 45% and advances of nearly ₹24 lakh crore. The Bank has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has 26 million registered users.

