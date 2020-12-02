SBI transaction failures: Customers take to social media to complain

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. As of June 30, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over ₹34 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of more than 45% and advances of nearly ₹24 lakh crore. The Bank has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has 26 million registered users.