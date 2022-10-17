SBI Utsav Deposit vs HDFC Sapphire deposits: Latest interest rates

SBI hikes FD rates

The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are with effect from 15 October. After the latest hike, SBI is offering an interest rate ranging from 3.00% to 5.85% for the general public and 3.50% and 6.65% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.