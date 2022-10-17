SBI Utsav Deposit vs HDFC Sapphire deposits: Latest interest rates

SBI Utsav Deposit vs HDFC Sapphire deposits: Latest interest rates1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
HDFC Limited Sapphire Deposits is available for a limited period only
HDFC Limited Sapphire Deposits is offering an interest rate of 7.50% on deposits maturing in 45 months. This special FD deposits is available for a limited period only, will end on 31 October, HDFC Limited mentioned on its website.
Senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 25 bps over and above the regular rate. For them, these special deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.75%.
State Bank of India (SBI), the country's top lender, recently launched a special deposit scheme offering higher interest rates. This special FD deposits is available for a limited period offer. SBI special deposit scheme, which is known as 'Utsav' Deposit, will end on 28 October, the lender mentioned on its website.
On Utsav Fixed Deposit Scheme, SBI is offering an interest rate of 6.10% per annum on fixed deposits with a tenure of 1000 days. Senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 50 basis points (bps) over and above the regular rate. For them, these special deposits will fetch an interest rate of 6.5%
The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are with effect from 15 October. After the latest hike, SBI is offering an interest rate ranging from 3.00% to 5.85% for the general public and 3.50% and 6.65% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. As per the bank's official website, the new rates are effective from 11th October 2022. After the latest hike, HDFC Bank interest interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.00% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years to general public.