SBI Utsav special fixed deposit (FD) scheme ends in two days

The State Bank of India (SBI) started a limited period offer term deposit called 'Utsav Deposit' starting 15 August. Under its Utsav Fixed Deposit Scheme, SBI is offering FDs with a term of 1000 days. Like other term deposits, senior citizens will be eligible for an extra 50 basis points (bps) interest on top of the standard rate applicable for general customers.

