SBI vs BoB vs PNB: Fixed deposit interest rates of top PSU banks compared — check latest rates across tenures

Amid current geopolitical challenges and equity market volatility, an investor needs a sensible investment strategy to navigate this situation. Market volatility today is primarily driven by the ongoing Iran-US and Russia-Ukraine conflicts.

Against this backdrop, fixed deposits (FDs) remain a preferred investment option for risk-averse investors. The case becomes even more compelling if these fixed deposits are backed by public sector banks (PSUs).

A fair comparison of prominent PSU banks, such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank, shows that the applicable interest rates on fixed deposits vary meaningfully across tenures. Let us look at the fixed deposit interest rates offered by leading PSU banks.

Top 5 PSU banks based on their fixed deposit offerings

Bank 1-Year FD 3-Year FD 5-Year FD 10 Year FD Punjab National Bank 6.25% 6.30% 6.10% 6.00% State Bank of India 6.25% 6.30% 6.05% 6.05% Bank of Baroda 6.10% 6.25% 6.30% 6.00% Union Bank of India 6.30% 6.25% 6.00% 6.00% Bank of Maharashtra 6.20% 5.25% 5.00% 5.00%

Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative in nature and are bound to change. For the latest rates and applicable terms, refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.

Optimal tenure for short to mid-term savings If you are considering a 3-year fixed deposit, Punjab National Bank, along with the State Bank of India, can be fairly reasonable bets, as they offer lucrative rates of 6.30%, making them attractive to aspiring investors seeking steady, low-risk returns. These mid-term fixed deposits balance growth with liquidity, ensuring funds are available if required.

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Long-term fixed deposit considerations Furthermore, for a 5-year tenure, Bank of Baroda can be a prudent bet, as it offers the highest rate at 6.30%. It can be a fair option for investors seeking both peace of mind and stability of returns. Lastly, before deciding on any particular fixed deposit product, investors should consider compounding, taxes, growth limitations, and bank credibility to ensure fixed deposits align with their broader economic strategy.

Well-defined asset allocation strategy remains crucial Therefore, if you are a long-term investor, you should consider these fixed deposits after conducting proper due diligence, clearly understanding the associated terms and discussing them with a certified financial advisor.

As a matter of fact, it is best to have a well-defined asset allocation strategy that helps your wealth compound effectively, even amid ongoing global financial volatility. This makes chasing only headline interest rates an imprudent way to view these credit products.