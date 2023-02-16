Increase home loan EMIs or tenure: What should borrowers do?

According to Archit Gupta, Founder, and CEO, of Clear, in case there is an increase in EMI due to an increase in interest rate, at first, the borrower can negotiate with the bank for a lower rate, even a few basis points can reduce the burden for you. In case the higher EMI is causing a strain on your monthly budget, it may be better to extend the tenure of the loan so that you can reduce the monthly EMI burden, however, by doing this, you will end up paying an extra interest component.