SBI vs HDFC Bank vs Canara Bank vs Bank of Baroda: Latest FD rates here

After the latest revision, for term deposits with a maturity period of 7-45 days, Canara Bank will offer a 2.90% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank will give 3.9, 3.95 and 4.40% interest rates respectively. FDs maturing in 1 year will give 5.1 per cent while those maturing in one-two year will offer 5.15 per cent. Fixed deposits between 2-3 years would invite an interest rate of 5.20 per cent and 3-5 years 5.45 per cent. Term deposits maturing in 5-10 years will give 5.5 per cent.