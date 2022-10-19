SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Latest FD interest rates compared2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 08:56 AM IST
- Let's take a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank
Banks have been continuously increasing interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) since May 2022. The State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have raised their FD interest rates after the latest RBI repo rate hike. On September 30, the central bank announced a hike in the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps). As a result, banks increased their deposits interest rates further.